A slow start proved too great a hurdle for Orange Emus to overcome on the big stage on Saturday, the greens falling 27-24 to Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup grand final.
Played in front of a bumper crowd at Ashwood Park, the hosts flexed their muscle early and raced out to a 15-0 lead and, despite having two players yellow carded in separate incidents throughout the decider, the Bathurst club hung on to snap a nine-year title drought.
Emus coach Pete Bromley said his side's first half was patchy and it proved costly against the clinical Dogs.
"It took a while to get into the game," Bromley said, in his first year coaching Emus' top grade side.
"The second half was much better - we used the ball, created space and made opportunities - but just basic errors, kick-off reception let them back into the game.
"At times we had an opportunity and we let them back in and you can't do that in the grand final, let alone against Bulldogs.
"They played well, they deserve it ... they've been the benchmark all year, so congratulations to them.
"It's all about laying the platform for the outside backs and in the first half we couldn't do that."
For the beaten Emus outfit there was the brave performance of fullback Nigel Staniforth. He started the match and scored the greens' first try despite battling a medial ligament injury.
There was a grand final hat-trick for winger Carter Hirini and a bold fight back which carried the defending premiers within three points of the lead with two minutes left on the clock.
But It was Bulldogs who made the better start to the contest.
A Will Oldham penalty goal and tries to Joe Nash and then Oldham raced the hosts out to a 15-0 lead.
But Emus showed the sort of fight which has seen them been the force of the Blowes Clothing Cup for so long. After that try they drove down field, created an overlap on the left and Staniforth crossed in the 34th minute to make it 15-5 at the break.
Bulldogs began the second half with 14 men - Buzz Webber having been shown yellow late in the first stanza for making contact with an Emus player while in the air.
Emus capitalised as they scored via Hirini before Webber returned, clawing it back to 15-12 in the 42nd minute.
From there the rivals traded tries through Brad Glasson and again via Hirini before Nash responded with a pick and drive.
That made it 27-17, but with 12 minutes left on the clock Donnelly was shown yellow and it gave Emus a sniff.
While a knock-on cost Emus what looked to be one certain try and Bulldogs scrambled well on their own line, finally the greens found a way through via Hirini and Jamil Khalfan easy conversion made it 27-24.
But by then there was just over a minute left and Bathurst held on and the wild celebrations kicked off.
"The Bathurst community has been phenomenal and having a home grand final means you win these games, we play in Orange and possibly we don't get up," Oxley said.
