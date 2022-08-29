Canobolas Rural Technology High School says it'll provide counselling for students who witnessed a stabbing at the school on Monday.
At about 1pm on Monday, August 29, emergency services were called to Canobolas High after reports a student had been stabbed.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found a 16-year-old girl suffering stab wounds to her chest and arm.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to Orange hospital in a stable condition.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.
The school was placed into lockdown for a short period of time as a safety precaution.- NSW department of education spokesperson
A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance Service said there was one patient being treated and that they had suffered arm and chest injuries.
The school was plunged into lockdown shortly after the incident and parents were notified of the incident.
The note provided to parents at the school, signed off on by principal Brett Blaker, says a lockdown was enforced to ensure the wellbeing of all students and staff "to allow emergency services to do their work".
"Counselling is being offered to any student who witnessed the incident or was otherwise affected by it, and this support can be accessed by contacting any members of the senior executive," Mr Blaker said in the note.
A spokesperson from the NSW department of education confirmed the "altercation between two students" and said staff immediately provided first aid.
"The school was placed into lockdown for a short period of time as a safety precaution," the spokesperson said.
"Wellbeing supports are in place for all staff and students. As this is a NSW Police matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
