A student has been stabbed at a school in Orange.
At about 1pm on Monday, August 29, emergency services were called to Canobolas Rural Technology High School, after reports a student had been stabbed.
Advertisement
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found a 16-year-old girl suffering stab wounds to her chest and arm.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to Orange hospital in a stable condition.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.
A spokesman for the NSW Ambulance Service said there was one patient being treated and that they had suffered arm and chest injuries.
The Central Western Daily understands that the school was in lockdown as of 2pm.
The Department of Education have been contacted for comment.
The Central Western Daily will update this story with new information when it comes to light. Police will update the media at 3pm.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.