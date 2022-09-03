Michael Kiely was seven years old when he first picked up a paint bush.
The Clifton Grove man was living in Tamworth at the time and he was attempting to recreate the Caledonian Hotel.
Advertisement
"A passer-by looked at what I was painting, which was a piece of the hotel, the trees and mountains behind it which you couldn't see but I knew was there," Mr Kiely said.
"The person told me 'you can't see those mountains, what are you doing?'. It was quite discouraging, so I stopped painting."
It wasn't until recently, more than 50 years after he first picked up a brush, that Mr Kiely began painting again.
This time it was less about what strangers would think and more a worry about how the Parkinson's Disease which he had lived with for more than 20 years, would impact his creations.
"You would think as an adult I would be filled with confidence to paint, but no, I was actually afraid," he said.
"I had an urge to paint, but for a long time I had doubted myself and if I could actually paint or be an artist."
Then, he received a cancer diagnosis and decided to take on the hobby in more earnest.
"I was given limited time. I realised that I was more terrified of putting myself out there as an artist, than of dying," he said.
"It seems absurd, I know. I was worried that others would say 'who do you think you are?' I still worry about that.
"The cancer diagnosis spurred me on more to just keep going and give it a go."
Mr Kiely describes his artwork as abstract, which gives him a little bit of leeway as opposed to "doing it strictly by the line."
"Often I actually use the 'Parkinson's shake' as part of the way that I paint," he added.
Advertisement
"Why see it as a weakness, when it can be a uniqueness. Why have it as a barrier, when it can be a way to a different method and a different way of accessing creativity.
"I have also found that when I paint, the tremor attacks don't come on as much. It's like painting is the quickest way to descend into an abnormal state, which is what Parkinson's is. It is about noticing that, and using it."
Over the years, Mr Kiely estimates that he has created upwards of 600 pieces of art. With so much creativity to put on a canvas, where does he get his inspiration from?
"There are elements of climate change, marketing and advertising, First Nations culture, Jackson Pollock, family life, rock and roll, nature and the Australian bush, the birds here, my grandchildren, all of it," he said.
Advertisement
"There is not enough art in the world to counteract the evil in the world. More people need to do art and express it in their way, I believe.
"It is about having a go. Art is greater than evil. Life is not what happens to you, it is how you respond to it and that is what I have done, responded to it. If that inspires others, well, that is pretty cool."
Now, having created hundreds of artworks and broken boundary after boundary, Mr Kiely is ready to share his painting with the world.
On October 30, Mr Kiely will launch his debut exhibition, 'My Kids Could Do That'.
Advertisement
"My daughter (Jessica Kiely) tells me the next few months are going to be busy," he sad.
"My daughter has put this whole thing together. She is amazing. She is doing all of the coordinating. It is now time to share it all with the world, talk to wonderful people and those who want to hear the story and come to the exhibition."
The exhibition will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Harbourview Room and will run from 1-4pm. 50 per cent of the money raised from the ticket sales will be donated to Parkinson's NSW.
To purchase a ticket, or explore the artworks up for sale, click here.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.