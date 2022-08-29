A man has been ordered to stay off the road again after being caught driving while his licence was already disqualified.
Ashleigh Press, 22, of Dalton Street, was previously convicted of driving while never licensed and as part of his sentence for that offence he was disqualified from driving.
However, at 1.09am on June 24, 2022, police caught Press driving again, this time north on Adina Crescent.
He was breath tested and returned a negative result, however he was unable to provide a driver's licence stating he didn't have one.
Press was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday.
Magistrate David Day read through a summary of the offence in Press's absence and said he was satisfied that Press was driving at the relevant time.
Mr Day said Press had also been fined $8000 so far before Thursday's sentencing.
Mr Day fined $550 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
