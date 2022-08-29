Central Western Daily
Community matters: 'A person can leave Orange but Orange stays with the person'

By Denis Connaghan
Updated August 29 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:35am
Denis Connaghan

My father, Michael Connaghan, moved to Orange in 1948 and was involved with the formation of the Ophir County Council in 1956.

