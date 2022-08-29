Community matters: 'A person can leave Orange but Orange stays with the person'

The highlight of our visit was a visit to the Essential Energy depot hosted by Richard Venner, accompanied by his father Bill. I remember when that depot was a vision of my father in the early 1970s; perhaps even earlier. As a young person I watched the depot be conceived, built and made operational. It was wonderful to see the evolution to today's Essential Energy, and for the future, the potential for the depot to be a catalyst for what new energy management and distribution needs to be.