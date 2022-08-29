Community matters: 'A person can leave Orange but Orange stays with the person'

My father, Michael Connaghan, moved to Orange in 1948 and was involved with the formation of the Ophir County Council in 1956.
Ophir County Council was family oriented; we knew everyone that worked there and their families.
We knew institutions at the Council such as Jack Frame and Bernie Crtichlow, and many other gentlemen that our family knew and respected.
The next generation, including Leon Bowyer, were the future of the Ophir County Council. My father was proud of their work and trusted them to carry on the work of the Council.
My father passed away in 1976 in his prime of making change for both Ophir County Counsel growth and regional and electro-farming development.
My final year of the HSC at OHS was formative.
I moved to the US in 1978 to pursue a career in the new world of computer software. With my mother still living and being active in Orange, I was able to maintain a connection with the city. A person can leave Orange but Orange stays with the person. My family has always cherished our visits to Orange on every trip to Australia.
This particular trip has been very special. We have been able to visit with old Orange friends, including Reg Kidd and John Kich, and those who have embraced Orange as their home for over 40 years, like Des and Nan Mulcahy.
The highlight of our visit was a visit to the Essential Energy depot hosted by Richard Venner, accompanied by his father Bill. I remember when that depot was a vision of my father in the early 1970s; perhaps even earlier. As a young person I watched the depot be conceived, built and made operational. It was wonderful to see the evolution to today's Essential Energy, and for the future, the potential for the depot to be a catalyst for what new energy management and distribution needs to be.
What amazed me was the work Richard Venner has done with the history which preceded Advance and Ophir, starting in the early 1900s.
