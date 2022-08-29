Two people have been charged after a man was taken to hospital with "significant injuries."
At about 10.15am on Sunday, August 28, police were called to a unit on Margaret Street following a concern for welfare report.
Officers attached to Central West Police District found a 49-year-old man inside the unit with head and leg injuries.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Following inquiries, a 25-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station.
The woman was charged with special aggravated break and enter and committing serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm, special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound, common assault (DV) and destroy or damage property to the value of equal or less than $2000.
The man was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - wound.
Both were refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday, August 29.
Police said that inquiries were ongoing.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
