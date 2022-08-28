A motorcyclist is dead after a horror collision with a truck on the Bells Line of Road on Sunday afternoon.
Despite the best efforts of passing motorists who stopped in a bid to save the male motorcyclist, the rider was declared dead at the scene at Mount Tomah.
Emergency services were called to the location on the Blue Mountains just before 4pm on August 28 following reports of a collision between a truck and motorbike.
Upon arrival, NSW Police located a male motorcyclist suffering significant injuries and he is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the truck has been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As of 8.30pm on Sunday night, the Bells Line of Road remained closed in both directions between Darling Causeway at Bell and Mount Tomah.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
