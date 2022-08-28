What's better than making a grand final?
Playing the grand final at home.
And that's exactly what Grenfell Goannas Woodbridge Cup Youth League side will do next weekend after a dominant 40-10 victory over Condobolin Rams at Oberon on Sunday.
The result represents a significant turnaround for Grenfell, after only just beating the Rams 22-16 in week one of the finals.
"It's a bloody great comeback after the last time we played Condobolin," coach Craig Smith said.
"They really put us under pressure last time so it was a good way to comeback. The boys turned up to play today, it was a great effort."
Grenfell were out to the perfect start, leading 18-0 after 20 minutes. Prop and Woodbridge Cup representative captain Caleb Haddin was at his barnstorming best for the Goannas, scoring the first try while Dylan King and Tyler Byron were over for the others.
Condobolin would go into the break with some momentum though with winger Tyreece Dargin showing how quick he is, running 80 metres off a kick return to make it 18-6 at half-time.
Rams captain-coach Frankland Ross came out firing in the second half, throwing a cut-out to the left for a line-break assist before pushing up in support and scoring in the corner. The attacking play came off a first tackle kick off the scrum which landed in favour of Condobolin.
Despite the excitement of that play, it was all one way traffic from there as the Goannas slivered their way to a grand final spot. King and Haddin both added another try to their list while Ashley Tetley and Tyson Williams were the other scorers to seal a 40-10 victory.
While the 40 points was undoubtedly a positive, Grenfell's defensive efforts were a particular highlight, forcing a number of knock ons from the opposition.
"The boys came up off their line really well so there was a lot of pressure in defence which is something we've worked on," Smith said.
Grenfell will now play Molong Bulls in the grand final at Henry Lawson Oval, joining their League Tag side on the day, something Smith described as 'massive for Grenfell'.
While the season is over for Condobolin, there were plenty of positives to come out of their preliminary final appearance.
"We were underdogs at the start of the year and struggled to scrape a team together," Ross explained.
"I'd rather be in the grand final but it wasn't a bad effort."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
