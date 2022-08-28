A man who requested police assistance after reporting he'd been assaulted was searched by the police when they spoke to him and found drugs in his possession.
Mitchell Ross, 25, of Lawson Cresent, was convicted in his absence at Orange Local Court of possession of methamphetamine.
Magistrate David Day received a written plea of guilt from Ross.
"Poor chap," Mr Day said after reading a summary of evidence that was presented by the prosecution.
"[He] was assaulted, sought some police assistance and they found some ice on him," Mr Day said.
According to the information presented to Mr Day in court, Ross approached staff at the Bathurst Road McDonald's on July 11 and asked for help saying he had been assaulted.
The staff contacted the police, however, when the police arrived Ross had left the store but they were given his description.
Police found him walking along the footpath on Bathurst Road so stopped to talk to him and noticed he had blood on his hands and a cut under his right eyebrow.
The police received information that Ross might have been in possession of a knife so they searched him.
During the search they found a bag containing the drug 'ice' in his pocket.
The methamphetamie weighed 0.26 grams.
Mr Day convicted Ross and fined him $220 for the drug possession.
"[It's] a prevalent offence around here," Mr Day said.
"It's not compulsory around here to have some meth on your person but a lot of people think it is."
