Central Western Daily
Court

Mitchell Ross caught with meth after going to Orange Maccas seeking help from assault

By Court Reporter
Updated August 28 2022 - 10:19pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was found with a small quantity of meth when he sought police assistance. File picture

A man who requested police assistance after reporting he'd been assaulted was searched by the police when they spoke to him and found drugs in his possession.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.