Two people have been arrested and a man was taken to hospital following an alleged domestic violence assault on Sunday.
According to police, officers and paramedics were called to units in Margaret Street about 11am on Sunday.
Paramedics received reports that there was a fight between a number of men about 10.30am.
A man aged in his 50s was treated for a number of significant injuries across his body including suspected blunt-force trauma to the head.
He was taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital.
A male and female were arrested although details about charges were not available when the Central Western Daily spoke with police on Sunday afternoon.
The injured man is currently in a stable condition at Orange Hospital.
A police investigation is continuing and people are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
