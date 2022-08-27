For Orange United Warriors League Tag coach, the message for his side will be simple this Sunday against Manildra Rhinos.
"Manildra have been the form team all year and all the pressure is on them," he said.
"We'll be turning up, having fun, going out there and playing our own game ... the shackles are off."
There can't be many more comfortable messages for a side knowing their free to play their way without pressure against a dominant Manildra team.
And while French knows his side are the underdogs, there's plenty of motivation that could spur them onto an preliminary final upset.
"The girls will be going in confident ... the girls are looking forward to an opportunity to make up for a (28-0) round four loss to the Rhinos, we didn't play good at all that day," he said.
The Warriors will have the added support of their men's side as well on the day with first grade playing Oberon Tigers in the next fixture.
It was the same case last weekend when both sides travelled to Trundle and the coach believes it makes a big difference.
"It was massive last week out at Trundle having that support, we took buses across with supporters that travelled over with us, the teams are there to support each other and the men got around the women," French said.
"I was talking to Pully (Woodbridge Cup president Andrew Pull) last week at Trundle and he said 'you have to be pleased, first year in and both teams in preliminary finals' ... and certainly it's something that we as a club are extremely excited and happy about.
"We've trained together pretty much all season, Friday nights opposed sessions have been helpful for our girls as the men give us direction ... it's been a good whole club approach."
After his side's win over Trundle last week, first grade coach Jake Kelly was also complimentary of the girls side after their third-placed finish in the competition.
"As a club it's been fantastic, the girls have lead the way the whole year," he said.
"They've been the benchmark and we've looked up to them. Now we're one game away each from a grand final, it'd be fantastic to do that considering it's our first year in Woodbridge Cup."
At Oberon on Sunday, Youth League will kick off at 11:20am between Condobolin Rams and Grenfell Goannas.
League Tag between Orange and Manildra is at 12:40pm before the Warriors are up again against Oberon at 2.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
