Defensive performances don't come much better than what the Dubbo Kangaroos second grade side produced on Saturday.
Taking on Orange Emus for a spot in the grand final, an early try to Dubbo's Matt Gersbach had the Cowra crowd thinking they were in for a high-scoring affair. It turned out to be just the opposite as that would be the lone try scored in what finished a 10-0 game.
Despite the lack of points produced, Roos captain Reuben Williams was ecstatic after the victory.
"They did everything they said they would in the sheds and they were all accountable for their actions," he said of his teammates.
"The boys reacted to every moment of the game in defence, attacked, got up in the line when we needed them to and did the critical things right. I'm so proud of them and we're here to make history and we welcome next week with open arms. We're going to take the bickies all the way."
And while Williams would have taken a win regardless of the score line, he did take a little pleasure in completing the shutout.
"This is a team full of gladiators," he said.
"They're a bunch of defenders and that's a strong part of the Roos through all grades, but mainly in this second grade, it's just a team of hard defenders with plenty of mongrel and plenty of heart."
It was a disappointing end for the Emus, who won their last two games against Dubbo during the regular season.
Coach Al Hattersley said it was hard to pinpoint what exactly went wrong.
"We certainly had our moments and we just didn't execute. But I don't want to say that to take away from what Dubbo did," he said.
"They nullified us really well. Those little effort pieces they did much better than us and that's why they got the win, they just wanted it more."
For Roos coach Jason Coyle, he said this was what his side had been working towards all year long.
"It gives us an opportunity to have a crack at (the grand final) and that's what we were aiming for," he said.
"If we lose this one we don't get that opportunity, so the boys are pretty pumped for it."
Dubbo will take on the Bathurst Bulldogs in the decider.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
