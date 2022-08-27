Coaches don't come much prouder than Grenfell Girlannas League Tag maestro Chelsea Anderson.
Her reaction to a come from behind 14-12 win over Condobolin Ramettes said it all as her side sealed their spot in the Woodbridge Cup League Tag grand final.
"What a game, I started crying," she laughed.
"It's a really big honour because we get to play at home in a grand final. There's a lot of experienced girls that came back to play a couple of games this season who have got families and other commitments but it's good to just do it for them, they've kept the team going for so many years."
It was by far from smooth sailing for Grenfell at Tom Clyburn Oval with Condobolin showing their might to score off the first set through Marites Woods.
Grenfell were able to peg it back through Zoe Gavin but the Ramettes lead 6-4 at the break.
Strong defence meant both sides struggled to break through in the second half, until Woods was in again for Condobolin with 15 minutes left at 12-4.
However, the Girlannas weren't going away and with 10 minutes remaining Holli Madgwick was over but a missed conversion meant the women needed a converted try to win.
Enter one of the competition's best halfbacks, Lilly Holmes.
An error from Condobolin in their own half meant scraps were on the ground.
Holmes picked up the ball and ran 40 metres to tie up proceedings before Taylor Keppie added the extras.
Anderson was understandably excited at the sight of her halfback running away.
"I was like holy shit we're going to score," she laughed.
"I felt relieved, and under the posts too so what more could you ask for?"
In the final seconds though, Condobolin had an attacking set to try and force a miracle but the Grenfell women had an unstoppable attitude.
"It was all about defence, talking, shuffling and putting pressure on them. It was panic mode a little bit but we made it," Anderson said.
"For a team that's struggled to field a full team every week I'm really proud, it's amazing but it was a hard game, I definitely had some doubts there, they were bloody good."
And while making a grand final was the only motivation they needed, Anderson said there was some extra incentive.
"During the week the Woodbridge president (Andrew Pull) picked Condobolin to win on the radio so that fired us up," she added.
Grenfell will now have one of the most exciting build ups possible to their grand final after Henry Lawson Oval secured hosting rights in July.
"It's massive, both sides (Manildra and Orange) have a huge following but it'll be amazing having a home crowd," Anderson said.
"The next week will be involve training, excitement, trying to keep calm and getting rid of those nerves. It's going to be a good week."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
