When a preliminary final is on the line, there's not many players you'd rather have their hands on the ball than Ben McAlpine.
And even a heavily strapped left leg couldn't stop the utility back doing what he does best for Manildra Rhinos in their 28-26 extra-time win over Canowindra Tigers.
After floating between fullback and five-eighth this season, McAlpine found himself in the centres on Saturday afternoon and went over for a hat-trick in an inspiring finals performance after signing with Manildra in pre-season.
For the utility, it wasn't smooth sailing but the grand final spot was all that mattered.
"It was big win in the end, after that dropped ball (off the kick off before full-time) I thought we were in a bit of strife but we ended up getting the win which was the main thing," he said.
As Manildra's goal-kicker, McAlpine had to hand over the reigns after missing the first two and admitted he had to take action - although he did slot the third from the sideline.
"I had to do something didn't I? I kept slipping and someone in the crowd was giving me a hard time but that's what I'm used to," he laughed.
After playing in Group 10 and 9 for many years, the former Group 10 player of the year added it's been a while since he's crossed three times.
"I was pretty happy, I haven't scored a hat-trick in a few years," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
