Despite a last-gasp try to Sebastian Johns, Orange Emus have fallen one step short of reaching the Blowes Clothing Cup colts grand final.
Taking on the minor premiership winning Mudgee Wombats in Cowra, both sides showed signs of nerves early on, as errors plagued the first half.
"Trying to reduce the mistakes and infringements has probably been our biggest focus these past few weeks," Wombats coach Neil Lee said after the game.
"Penalties will lose you a game. If you've got momentum and possession of the ball, you can tend to push through and get there."
In a back and forth first half, it was Mudgee's Jack Webb who opened the scoring. A simple conversion from Jordyn Richards and the favourites were 7-0 up after 20 minutes.
More mistakes from Emus gifted their opposition good field position, and as time expired, Chase Bannister produced a mammoth effort close to the line to extend the Wombats' lead to 12 heading into the break.
Coming into the second half, Emus once again looked up the for task as they spent the majority of the next 30 minutes inside opposition territory.
But some strong goal line defence coupled with costly errors meant that the Orange outfit weren't able to crack the scoresheet until right on the stroke of full time when Johns went over for a try. A successful conversion from John Toberty meant the game finished 12-7 in favour of Mudgee, who will now take on Dubbo in the grand final.
"Of course we're disappointed," Emus coach Stu Brisbane said following the loss.
"We actually thought we could take this out and I think the boys showed today that they are right up there with the top two sides. It was just clinical errors, smarts and normal football that killed us today."
Heading into the first week of finals footy, Mudgee were odds on favourites to secure an automatic spot in the grand final during their 1v2 matchup with Dubbo, having lost just once all season. But a 9-7 defeat at the hands of the Roos may just have been the spark the Wombats were looking for.
"I think it was a little check that we needed to keep the tall poppy syndrome out of life and get us there," Lee added.
"(Making the grand final) feels fantastic. The boys have dug in really well.
"We've worked hard this year and were just beaten last weekend, so now we're through to the grand final and it should be a tight match."
Despite the disappointment, Brisbane was all praise for both sides.
"You have to give it to Mudgee. I've coached a lot of the Mudgee boys and they're good fellas. I think today for us was about missed opportunities," he said.
"I've coached these Emus blokes for about 12 years now, so I've always known they've had it in them. It's getting them to realise that they have it in them and I think they know that now."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
