A sprawling "super city" between Orange and Bathurst was supposed to completely reshape the Central West last century, recently published government documents reveal.
The radical 1975 government proposal would have seen Orange, Bathurst, and Blayney linked to the ground-up metropolis by highway - together comprising NSW's first major population hub outside Sydney.
Plans were also in place for Orange to be completely remodelled, with the CBD significantly expanded across multiple streets, several major roads moved, and the population more-than-doubled.
Huge resources were allocated to the little-known project, and its unclear why it fell through. 119 properties were bought by the government to begin construction, and a further 12,000 hectares were earmarked for acquisition.
The 'New City' - as it was referred to in preliminary planning documents - would have centred near modern-day Vittoria, and dwarfed surrounding towns with well over 100,000 residents.
Projections suggested the wider region's population could have grown as high as 300,000 by 1990 - a more-than-five-fold expansions in about 25 years. In 2022 there is about 100,000.
A 40-page summary of the 'Bathurst-Orange Growth Centre' says the project was part of a wider state government campaign to decentralise New South Wales' population.
Planners concluded exclusively investing in existing cities such as Bathurst and Orange would not bring the critical-mass of people required to attract "self-generating" private investment in infrastructure.
"If smaller town's are developed individually, it is unlikely that they will achieve population levels to attract facilities," the report said.
"The key to regional development lies in the concentration of significant population growth - between 150,000 and 300,000 - in a select centre."
A total government cost of $20 million was estimated for the entire project - equivalent to about $250 million today.
An attached letter from Orange City Council - representing councils from across the region - suggests the move was endorsed by local governments at the time.
