Revealed: NSW Government planned Central West 'super city' connecting Orange, Bathurst, and Blayney in the 1970s

By William Davis
August 26 2022 - 8:00pm
The NSW Government planned to build 'New City' between Orange, Blayney, and Bathurst. Under the proposal the Central West would have homed well over a quarter-of-a-million people. Photo sourced from Bathurst-Orange Growth Centre summary.

A sprawling "super city" between Orange and Bathurst was supposed to completely reshape the Central West last century, recently published government documents reveal.

