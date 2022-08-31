Serenity and space

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Thursday September 1: 11 Spencer Lane, Orange:
Anyone wanting a home close to town but far enough away to enjoy some peace and quiet, will love 11 Spencer Land. The space and tranquility of this home are matched only by it's outstanding views.
Sitting on a massive five acre block in one of the most prestigious estates in Orange, this impressive home has clean architectural lines and is guaranteed to impress.
Book a private inspection and take in the gorgeous sunken master bedroom with large ensuite.
The home features four bedrooms which all have walk-in-robes, a three-way bathroom, stunning kitchen with a large walk-in-pantry and extra storage cupboards.
There is also double glazed windows and reverse cycle air conditioner with ducted, zoned heating and cooling, to keep you comfortable all year round.
