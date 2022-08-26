A 22-year-old woman on a provisional driver's licence said she was on her way to the police station when she was caught drink-driving in Orange.
Shania Jane Norris, of Sale Street, was driving along Sir Neville Howse Place when police stopped her for a random breath test at 11.45pm on July 15, 2022.
She was asked if she had anything to drink and said she "had one just before I left the house just then".
She returned a positive reading and was arrested and taken back to Orange Police Station and said she had been drinking apple cider.
"I'm not a bad person, I was going to the police station and I didn't know how long I was going to be there for, I didn't mean to do any harm," she told the police.
Norris returned a mid-range reading of 0.138 upon analysis.
While at the station she said she started drinking at 2pm and drank fix or six cans of various alcohol including Bundaberg Rum, Jack Daniels and Double Jack Daniels.
Norris was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday for sentencing.
On the last occasion she could not attend due to illness so it was adjourned to Thursday.
Magistrate David Day said he could sentence her on Thursday based off the information presented by the prosecution saying it was a summary of the evidence that would have been put forward if the matter was to go to trial.
"It discloses her drinking history," Mr Day said.
"It's a high reading and she knew she had been drinking because she was able to give an account."
Mr Day fined her $550 and disqualified her driver's licence for two months. He also placed her on a 12-month interlock order.
