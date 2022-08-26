Central Western Daily
Shania Norris sentenced in Orange Local Court for mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated August 26 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 9:30pm
A provisional driver has been convicted of mid-range drink-driving in Orange Local Court. File picture

A 22-year-old woman on a provisional driver's licence said she was on her way to the police station when she was caught drink-driving in Orange.

