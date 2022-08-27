A man whose blood alcohol reading was so high the magistrate expressed surprise he didn't have alcohol poisoning has been jailed for 15 months.
Colin Zukisa Betsha, 47, of Stewart Street, fronted Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday after being charged with high-range PCA, for a reading of more than six times the legal limit; driving while suspended; and a separate charge of mid-range PCA.
He appeared before Magistrate Ellis.
Conceding Betsha had similar matters on his record, his solicitor Ms Maranga told the court her client was aware his decision to drive could have carried far worse consequences.
She told the court Betsha had grown up in a Christian community-type church and those involved in the organisation were his only associates.
She said he was ex-communicated from the church and, as a result, his life got out of control.
"His only social support was the church," she said, adding his ex-communication left him isolated.
Ms Maranga said Betsha had, since his arrest, attended detox and had started treatment to address his alcohol intake. The court also heard he suffered depression and PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and is in the process of seeking treatment for both.
Betsha's car had also been taken from him, removing any temptation to drive.
Ms Maranga submitted that if Her Honour was of the opinion the (Section 5) threshold had been crossed (under which the court is satisfied that no penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate), Magistrate Ellis could exercise her discretion and sentence Betsha to a term to be served within the community, particularly given the marked difference in his behaviour before he came to court and now.
"He has taken steps to address the underlying factors," she said.
Betsha was charged by police with drink-driving on two separate occasions, the latter on July 5.
On this occasion, he was stopped by police at around 3.25pm and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.332, having already been disqualified by police after being detected drink-driving in the mid-range two weeks prior.
On the July 5 charge, police allege Betsha was stopped in Cummings Street, West Bathurst for a random breath test.
Police allege the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and, as police approached, Betsha drove away.
Police say they opened the rear door of the vehicle as it drove off, yelling for Betsha to stop.
They say the car came to a stop and police opened the driver's door and removed the keys from the ignition.
In court, Ms Maranga submitted Betsha drove off because he wanted to move his car to the side of the road, having stopped in the middle of the road initially.
Magistrate Ellis later said she was sceptical of the explanation.
She said when police activate their warning lights, the normal required response is to move to the side of the road; she added her scepticism was heightened by Betsha's blood alcohol reading.
"My opinion is he was not thinking, full stop," she said.
Back at Bathurst Police Station, Betsha recorded 0.332.
Police say Betsha said he had consumed three to four bottles of red wine between midday and when police stopped him, and had not had any food during that period.
Police say a check of the Roads and Maritime Services database revealed Betsha had been issued with a notice of suspension and a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA on June 21, 2022.
On that occasion, he was stopped in Browning Street, where a roadside breath test produced a positive result and a subsequent breath analysis recorded 0.140.
She said it was surprising he was not suffering from alcohol poisoning or a serious health impact as a result of his drinking.
The court heard how, with previous PCA convictions, Betsha had been disqualified, fined, placed on interlock orders and later placed on a bond, with which he failed to comply. He was also placed on community corrections orders for matters involving domestic violence, where he was supposed to attend counselling for alcohol abuse.
Magistrate Ellis said none of these interventions had succeeded in stopping the latest two offences.
A sentencing assessment report revealed Betsha drank three to four bottles of wine a day, and was not suitable for the MERIT (Magistrate's Early Referral into Treatment) program.
Magistrate Ellis found, with his history and excessive reading, the Section 5 threshold had been crossed and, in her opinion, only full-time imprisonment was appropriate.
She took into account his early plea of guilt, and special circumstances were found.
For the mid-range PCA, he was sentenced to an aggregate term of 15 months' jail, with a non-parole period of 10 months. He was also disqualified for three months and placed on an interlock order for 12 months.
For the high-range PCA, he was sentenced to an aggregate term of 15 months, with a non-parole period of 10 months. He was disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on a 24-month interlock order.
For driving while suspended, he was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Betsha will be eligible for parole on June 23, 2023.
