Central Western Daily
What's on

'Wormies Bush Dance': Spring Terrace Public School fundraising for worm farm with Saturday bush bash

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Terrace Public School students Alex Hutabarat, Joe Holmes, Lilli Holmes and Tess Gliddon promoting the Wormies Bush Dance. Picture supplied.

Spring Terrace Public School has been madly preparing over the past couple of months, to bring its "Wormies Bush Dance" to Orange this Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.