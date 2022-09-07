Spring Terrace Public School has been madly preparing over the past couple of months, to bring its "Wormies Bush Dance" to Orange this Saturday.
While the school is raising money for its worm farm project, members of the school also wanted an event that would offer the community something "different".
So, a big bush bash at Bloomfield Hall it is.
"We thought 'well, kids love it and the older generations can get into it as well', so it's really about providing something for everyone to enjoy," P&C grants officer, Birgitte Lund said.
"And with bush dancing, it all gets called you - so, you don't need to know what you're doing, you're just there having a good old time."
A P&C initiative, some serious fundraising is needed for the school's $5500 Wormies Eat It Up project, as it involve the buying an industrial-sized worm farm and 20,000 wriggly creatures to call it their new home.
Alone, the worms carry a price tag of $700.
"It's hard to imagine what five kilograms of wriggling worms looks like, but that is the number we need to kickstart the farm," Ms Lund said.
"We'll get it going later on in the year, once we've done our fundraising and the weather gets a little bit warmer later into spring.
"So, with our bush dance event, it's a unique way of raising the well-needed funds and it also gives Orange something family-friendly and different - especially in light of COVID and people not being able to get out and socialise for such a long time."
Local band November Shorn will provide entertainment, with parents firing up the barbecue to cater for hungry bellies.
There'll be raffles along with prizes for best-dressed, with the theme for gig-goers is to don their best checked shirts, boots and jeans.
"We want people to have a fun afternoon, so we're after anybody who wants to come along and have a good time," Ms Lund said.
"We've made sure our event is suitable for everybody who walks through that door, so everyone is welcome - the more, the merrier."
Doors open from 3pm to 8pm at Bloomfield Hall, which is located on the Orange Health Services campus on Forrest Road.
Tickets to the Wormies Bush Dance are priced at $20 and $5 for children. While available at the door on September 10, pre-bookings are encouraged to anticipate numbers for catering.
For more information, contact Birgitte Lund on 0401 662 099 or email begslund@hotmail.com. Alternatively, contact Bec Robinson on 0419 0419 238 094 or email bec451@gmail.com
