An Orange bike-rider was busted for drug possession twice in as many days earlier this year.
Michael Cleaver, from East Orange, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and methamphetamine.
Sentencing Magistrate David Day told the 38-year-old: "Cannabis we can sneeze at, meth we can't".
Cleaver was stopped by police while riding his pushbike on Bathurst Road in the early hours of May 22.
He appeared nervous, and a search found 0.1g of a crystal substance and 0.9g of "green vegetable" matter.
About 9.20pm the following night Cleaver was riding on a footpath with no helmet or light, and was again pulled over.
Police found 2.7g of cannabis in a cigarette packet.
"A friend gave it to me ... I was going to smoke it," he told the officers.
The 38-year-old attended Orange Local Court for sentencing August 11, represented by solicitor Taras Maksymczuk.
Maksymczuk said his client - who has three prior convictions - relies on government assistance as the carer for his sick mother.
"He should be looking after his mum ... that's what he's being paid by the community to do," Magistrate David Day said.
Day said incarceration would prevent Cleaver from accessing drugs, because "you're not well enough connected [to get drugs in prison]".
The early guilty plea was taken into account in sentencing. Michael Cleaver was convicted and fined $660.
