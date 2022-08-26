Central Western Daily

"Cannabis we can sneeze at, meth we can't': Back-to-back drug busts for Orange bike rider Michael Cleaver

By Court Reporter
August 26 2022 - 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange man Michael Cleaver was sentenced at Orange Local Court, for marijuana and methamphetamine possession.

An Orange bike-rider was busted for drug possession twice in as many days earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.