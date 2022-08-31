If you've got a big Saturday night planned or simply itching for something different, then a chilled 'Sunday Sesh' might be the perfect addition to close out your weekend.
Attached to Robertson Park, JAM Orange will roll out its second gig in its four-part series this September 4, with the 'Spring/Summer Sessions' jamming until 4pm this Sunday.
Advertisement
"It's about having that real, live music experience," JAM Orange president, Paul Kelly said, "rather than music coming through the speakers in the ceiling."
With the industry slowly regathering the pandemic-shattered pieces, supporting independent artists has never been more important.
Describing them as the sector's "backbone", Mr Kelly also hopes that the local community will rally around these artists.
"They are perhaps the backbone of the music industry and essentially, these are the artists of the future," he said.
"A lot of the music people tend to hear are covers of well-known artists, but when we've got access to artists doing original material and supporting them in turn - we're bringing new flavours into the community and expanding well-earned audiences for them."
Next in the series will feature Orange-based artist, Amy Viola with Bear Gillan, including Crow Mountain - a talented trio from the Blue Mountains.
They are perhaps the backbone of the music industry and essentially, these are the artists of the future.- JAM Orange president, Paul Kelly on independent artists
While the third and fourth sessions will focus on jazz and blue genres, this first-Sunday-of-the-month's gig will be all about the strings.
Sounds, both original and with only some covers, will be centered around Americana, folk and bluegrass.
"You'll be hearing and looking at string music by the handfuls - from guitars, fiddles, double-bass, mandolin, banjos and violins - and the two acts we've got lined up are of a very high-standard in terms of performance," Mr Kelly said.
"And what we're ultimately trying to do with these concerts, is to present a whole range of styles, with different genres of music.
"JAM is about promoting music in the Orange community, but also, bringing in music that perhaps people haven't always heard or had the opportunity to see - outside of metropolitan areas or festivals, for example."
Operating for the past seven-years, the not-for-profit organisation
The JAM crew is also holding high hopes for a decent turnout this weekend.
"People seem to be coming out of their houses and attending more events since restrictions have eased," Mr Kelly said.
Advertisement
"Usually, these functions will attract anywhere from 60 to 100 people and it's a really good hall there in Byng Street - there's great acoustics and it's been providing the goods in our community for a long time."
Later in September, JAM Orange will branch out to venues across the Orange, Cabonne and Blayney areas.
"We'll have our Live and Local concert, where we're putting on a three-day special project or 'micro festival'," Mr Kelly said.
"That will run from September 24 to 26, and we'll also have workshops for venue owners that are interesting in putting on live musicians as their entertainment."
Advertisement
Concert tickets for this weekend's Sunday session are $30, with tickets available for purchase either online, at the door, or at the Landers Music store on Summer Street.
CWA Hall doors at Robertson Park will open at 1pm, with food and refreshments on offer at the venue.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.