Arrests have been made after a fight broke out inside a shopping centre.
Police were called to the Orange City Centre at about 1.20pm on Friday, August 26, following reports of a brawl.
A spokeswoman for the Central West Police District said that "officers attended and were told a group of males started fighting inside a business, before continuing outside.
"Following inquiries, police arrested three males - believed to be in their teens - on Summer Street a short time later."
All three were taken to Orange Police Station and inquiries are continuing.
Witnesses said that shop workers as well as security had to help fend off the offenders.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
