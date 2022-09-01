One of the first students to jump on board, local resident Madi Namec said the experience was "so rewarding" - after being a graduate in TAFE Orange's first cohort to successfully obtain a Certificate III in Animal Studies.
"It is so rewarding to see the reaction from the dogs when you have worked so closely with them," Ms Namec said.
"The course was essential for anyone who wants to own a well-trained dog - I have four Australian Collie puppies on our farm and it's improved our training, so much."
Covered by the state government, TAFE Orange rolled out a free, part-time Animal Studies course earlier in the year.
This followed the pet boom during the pandemic, where the increase of domestic animal owners went through the roof - with data indicating that 61 per cent of Aussie households, are now home to at least one pet.
With a projected growth rate of more than 10 per cent, a report from Skills Impact showed that the Animal Behaviour industry has seen an emerging demand for qualified professionals.
The report included predictions of 2000 new jobs to exist by the year 2024, with animal trainers and attendants highlighted as the sector's top occupation at present.
"We have seen considerable interest from people working in different areas, such as animal care shelters and pounds, kennels, veterinary clinics, and training centres," TAFE NSW head teacher of Animal Services in Orange, Michelle Bond said.
"[The course] is a great entry-level qualification for those wanting to launch a career in the industry and provides an excellent foundation for work or further study."
For Orange course graduate, Madi Namec - who is also now training four dogs to compete in agility shows - her studies have proven to be an invaluable experience.
"The course covered a range of different topics, which will help anyone interested in working with animals," she said.
"Especially [with] identifying and understanding an animal's body language, conditioning techniques and the methods used to train animals in other people's homes."
With the course now being covered by the National Disability Insurance Scheme, it's opened up another gamut of learning and employment opportunities.
Demands for highly-qualified trainers are now even further on the up, with assistance dogs in need of proper training to support their NDIS clients with day-to-day living.
"There has never been a better time to join the animal services industry," Ms Bond said.
"Especially with the expansion of assistance dogs into the fields covered by the NDIS."
The hands-on course remains completely free-of-charge, with Orange's TAFE campus currently offering part-time study options for Certificate II in Animal Studies.
To find out more information or to enrol, head online to the TAFE NSW website or phone 131 601.
