Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Blowes Clothing Cup: Orange Emus facing Cowra Eagles in preliminary final at Cowra

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 26 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Henley is hoping for a dry Cowra track this weekend as his side aims for a spot in the grand final. Photo by Jude Keogh

Through the hands, let it sing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.