Through the hands, let it sing.
If Emus have a dry track to play on in Cowra, that'll be one of their aims in attempting to pull off an upset against the Eagles and book a spot with Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup grand final.
With one of the best back-lines in the competition, the men in green will want to utilise every bit of it this weekend, unlike their previous match against Cowra.
A mud-pit at Endeavour Oval meant the ball hardly found its way to an attacking play and Emus co-captain Charlie Henley is hoping it'll be a different story.
"Our last game against Cowra was hard, our scrum was going backwards and we couldn't throw the ball in at the line-out - the mud just made ball handling pretty difficult," he said.
"That's not the sort of style we love playing, we love to explore the width and let the backs do their job."
Despite the two-point loss, Henley believes there was plenty of positive lessons learnt from the fixture.
"We at least know we can match the physicality in those conditions, we didn't let the size or lack of advantage at the scrums bother us," he said.
"If a few kicks went a different direction it could've easily been a very different result."
Emus will also look to welcome back a near full-strength for the preliminary final after a horror year of injuries.
Henley himself missed around 10 games while Archie Hall was also out for an extended period of time. Tom Dewhurst unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain last week against Roos, however Mark Buttenshaw will feature on the bench while Michael Kennedy is also back tomorrow.
The co-captain said all the pieces are coming together at the right time.
"We're all ready and getting healthy towards the right end of the year," Henley said.
"We're finally getting everyone back onto the pitch at the right end of the year, those combinations have been working well for the last couple of weeks."
Throughout the season, Cowra have had the wood over the Emus with three wins from three games. Orange have gone close twice though with two two-point margins and the Eagles 31-19 loss against Forbes in late May has proven they're definitely beatable.
Henley said the belief is there for his side to deliver themselves a grand final appearance.
"We played with 14 over in Cowra last time, we were short on props and lost by two points that day so if we can match that physicality and hopefully get a dry deck, we should be able to build that platform and let the boys out wide do their job," he said.
"We've got confidence against anyone we play, we go into every game thinking we can win it. Losing by two points twice this year (against Cowra), obviously shows we're close enough, we've just got to stay in it.
"We need to execute and stay composed in the attacking 22 metres, we've got a habit this year of getting frustrated and rushing things so if we stay composed and execute then we've got all the confidence in the world to go over there and get the job done."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
