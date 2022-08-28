Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

The Orange Wine Festival will encompass the month of October to celebrate the cool-climate region

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:00am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Shrapnel from Colmar Estate, Orange 360 general manager Caddie D'Onsie, Michelle Young from Ross Hill Wines, Orange Wine Festival manager Charlotte Gundry, Charles Simons from Mayfield Vineyard and Emily Swift from Printhie Wines. Picture by Tanya Marschke

The Orange Wine Festival is making a comeback with two new events added to the now month-long itinerary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.