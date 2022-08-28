The Orange Wine Festival is making a comeback with two new events added to the now month-long itinerary.
Orange Wine Festival manager Charlotte Gundry the festival will help put recent hardships in the rear view mirror and celebrate what the region has to offer.
"Coming off the back of 2020 and 2019, which were really hard vintages with drought and smoke and then going into COVID and then all the kind of upheaval it feels like the stars are aligning to a certain extent because we've got great product, great offering, a really great program with some interesting events," she said.
"I just think it's a feel good moment because I feel like we've been struggling for the last couple of years to execute this stuff."
The two new events are the Vintners Table and Altitude, which is set to be the festival's closing event.
Altitude will take place at Lake Canobolas where guests will enjoy live music and a roving degustation around the lake with various stations set up, each offering food and wine from the region.
The Vintner's table is a series of intimate dining events where six winemakers will host guests at their venues to share a meal of fresh, local and seasonal produce, paired with each vineyard's own wines. The wine makers will tell the story of their vineyard and share their own approach to wine making.
Ms Gundry said the Vinters Table are very unique offerings.
"You can't put a price tag on them, they're unique intimate dinners at locations where you don't normally have the opportunity," Ms Gundry said.
"We wanted to create those offers in the region just as something different but also offer the normal things that we do, which is things like the Night Market, and the wine show tasting which are a bit more accessible when it comes to price points.
"It's about having that broad scale of offer, because the Night Market is a great community event and it does mean your average family can come along and have a little sample on the night.
"We've taken over the whole month as well, so it's October end to end, opening night is actually [September 30] and then we are trying to activate each weekend and encourage people to do mid-week activities as well to fit into their day-to-day business."
Ms Gundry said some of those weekday activities include a sparkling master class at Printhie and Ross Hill will do winery tours.
She said Orange is open 360 days of the year but "this is a great opportunity to really experience a few different things that don't happen every day of the week".
Orange 360 general manager Caddie D'Onsie said it also highlights the breadth of the experience.
"It's unreal, this year is just fabulous in terms of the program," Mrs D'Onsie said.
"All of our wineries off a different experience and that's what we love about the region.
"These are businesses that are very hands on in the business so they have an intimate knowledge from vine to table in terms of the terroir to the vintage.
"Vintages 2021 and 2022 are really stellar, the wines are really pretty and vibrant and really expressive in their characters so that will be just worth coming along to the public wine tasting just to taste what's being produced."
Mrs D'Onsie said it was important to include events at a range of price points from Sunset Tastings with Philip Shaw for $50 to immersive intimate dinners to just under $400.
"That's what the visitor market is actually telling us that they want to experience," Mrs D'Onsie said.
"When they go on their scenic cruises they are spending $1000 on their off shore experiences so there is a market there.
"We know it's a small market but it's about, we want people to aspire to see how great we are here ... it really has allowed the cellar doors and wineries to bring their personality through."
She said the Mortimer family is hosting the NRL grand final at Mortimers School House and it's all different.
There will also be a local weekend on the same weekend as the Orange Farmers Markets.
The Vinters Table Events include Explorers Table at Mayfield Vineyard, Saturday, October 1, $350 per person.
It will be an intimate evening showcasing the best of the region's local produce in a degustation dinner prepared by chef Richard Learmonth alongside Mayfield Vineyard's new release wines and some very special museum wines, hosted by Mayfield owners and viticulturist.
Mayfield Wines viticulturalist and director Charles Simons said they are trying to get people back out to the vineyard.
"We are using the name explorer because Mayfield dates back to 1813 when William Wentworth came across the Blue Mountains," Mr Simons said.
"Mayfield Vineyard was his farm, that's where he farmed and stayed, then Thomas Icely so it's got an enormous history within Orange that a lot of people don't know about.
He said they will taste wines from older generation wines along with the new range to showcase where Mayfield came from and where it is going to and to bring the brand back up
Other Vinters Table events include: Explore the Classics with Colmar Estate on Saturday, October 8, for $285 per person; Lunch with Tom in The Vines at Swinging Bridge), on Saturday, October 15, for $300 per person; An Evening With Tamburlaine, on Saturday, October 15, for $395 per person; The Inner Circle with Printhie Wines, on Saturday, October 15, for $250 per person; Ross Hill's Exclusive Vintners Table on Friday, October 21, for $295 per person.
