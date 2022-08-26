Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Orange Emus under 16s take on Forbes in grand final

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 26 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Orange Emus under 16s will be looking to complete a perfect season as they take on Forbes in the grand final on Saturday.

For the majority of the under 16s Emus side who steps onto the field Saturday, it will be their last taste of junior rugby union.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.