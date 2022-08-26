For the majority of the under 16s Emus side who steps onto the field Saturday, it will be their last taste of junior rugby union.
Not only is that a special occasion on its own, they will also be looking to complete the perfect season.
The side secured nine wins from nine games during the year, before they knocked off Dubbo in the qualifying final to book a ticket to the grand final.
Now, the only thing between them and a perfect send-off is a match against Forbes.
"There's not been a team that's been able to match us yet in the competition," coach Pete Roberts said.
"We're going to turn out on the weekend and naturally do what we do and win a grand final."
Despite the success on the field, the season has not been the easiest.
"It's been difficult in the fact that there's been a few teams who pulled out, but we've been really blessed with having a good bunch of boys," Roberts added.
"The core of our group has has come up through under 6s with Emus all the way until now. We've had the same team now for the last three years and they all enjoy their footy and enjoy playing at Emus."
The group of players has enjoyed plenty of success in the past as well. They took home the under 14s title two years ago, before they finished third in the regular season in 2021 during a year cut short by COVID.
Having some "sensational football talent" always helps, but it's the preparation before game day that Roberts believes has been key to their success.
"The nice thing about it from a coaching standpoint is they enjoy turning up on Tuesdays and Thursdays, train hard and have lots of fun," he said.
"We train three times as much as we play, so as a coaching unit, we want to make sure our training program is really enjoyable and rewarding."
So over the many years that Roberts has watched his side develop, what has stood out the most to him?
"You watch boys that aren't natural leaders take up leadership roles and stamp their foot down and demand more of their mates. They want them to play in a better style of football and to be better young men," Roberts said.
"This game is really special for us as a coaching group and I don't think the boys realise how special it is for them just yet. It's really lovely to be around these boys for the last seven years and watch them grow as young men."
The game on Saturday will kick off at 1pm and take place at Dubbo Rugby Club.
Emus' team will consist of: Henry Cooney, Rawiri Wilton, Thomas Coghlan, Toby Flynn, Jack Holland (c), Alex Von Arnold, Ryan Kelly, Patrick Toberty, Dan Ritchie, Temana Te Rupe, Max Richards, Jackson Sladek, Levi Poihakena-Jackson, Preston Magick, Nev Wallace, Ben Taylor, Harry Heagney, Ryder Arden, Tama Nixon, Ethan Williamson, Soloman Shiner and James Gregory.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
