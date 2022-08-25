The urgent need to fast track the development of renewable energy is causing a dilemma for environmentalists.
On one side the need for the development of new infrastructure to reduce CO2 emissions (eg: powerlines, solar farms, wind farms, pumped hydro and new hydro dams) is acknowledged but "not in my backyard" and "not when it affects the environment".
So, in short, impossible ?
I was born into this world without my doing.
From the first breath I take in oxygen and breath out carbon dioxide.
I take resources and discard them in an increasing cycle of consumption from the first nappy to my needs for transport, food, shelter and the never-ending requirements of being a modern 'consumer' until I blow my final bit of CO2 through the chimney of the crematorium.
There is no escaping from the negative influence my human existence has on the natural environment.
The only way nature - as we know it - can survive is by getting rid of us.
The history of the Easter Islanders shows us clearly where we are at.
However, in the short term we need to find a balance of gain and loss.
Is there a gain when we try and save a habitat when it will burn in the next fire due to climate change?
But who can know and assess that?
Can we develop a system that values the gains and losses realistically?
And in case we come up with such a frame work, how will we ever all agree on it? It seems so utterly hopeless.
Jane Goodall has said, "we're in a great, big, dark tunnel and there's all these obstacles and pitfalls and things which seem impossible to surmount or to cross. But right at the end of that tunnel is a little pinprick of light. And that's the hope that we are working to reach".
A dilemma is by definition when the two choices we have are equally undesirable.
However, I believe in our situation doing nothing is not an option and therefore, despite the dilemma, we must go forward into the dark tunnel using as best we can the knowledge and skills and humanity we have and try to aim for that pinprick of light.
