Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Group 10 League Tag: Orange CYMS aiming for first grand final victory against Bathurst St Pat's

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 25 2022 - 9:58am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GLORY BOUND: Mandy Moore, Emily Williams, Tori Moore and Kate Foran will all hope to be premiership winners come Saturday afternoon. Photo: LACHLAN HARPER

When it comes to Group 10 League Tag grand finals, it's been a long time between drinks for the Orange CYMS ladies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.