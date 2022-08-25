When it comes to Group 10 League Tag grand finals, it's been a long time between drinks for the Orange CYMS ladies.
Their last appearance came in 2013 when Bathurst Panthers finished 20-0 winners.
However, that result is in the past and what lies ahead is an opportunity to make history.
With Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst St Pat's and Blayney Bears the only Group 10 League Tag premiers over the past 10 years, this CYMS side has a big opportunity to bring the title to Orange for the first time.
"It'd be pretty good to get one because St Pat's have been so dominant for the past few years," captain Tori Moore said.
"Us and Hawks have never won one, so it'd be awesome."
CYMS have gone the perfect way about re-writing history, after pulling off a huge upset in the major semi-final at Mudgee, defeating St Pat's 16-6.
The win was made even more outstanding by the fact St Pat's hadn't suffered a defeat since round 18, 2017 - a run of 59 consecutive games.
Moore believes the errors by St Pat's were a major factor in the win along with finally having a full strength side on the park.
"I think we were lucky they made more mistakes than they usually do, (more) drop balls than they usually do. And they had Erin Naden out as well which is a big factor," she said.
"We had our full strength team playing though with Georgie Barrett playing despite being originally out. That was the first time we had our full strength team so I think that worked well having the right combinations on the day."
With such a strong win in the semi-final, the halfback added there's plenty of positivity among the group.
"I think the vibe is pretty good because we already had the win in the semi-final which we hadn't in the past few years," Moore said.
"We haven't made a grand final since 2013 so everyone is pretty keen but we know Pat's will come out firing."
And as for whether they'll have a full strength squad to call upon again?
"I hope so, I think everyone is ready to go," Moore added.
Game on.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
