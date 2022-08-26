A one-year-old French bulldog, Tilli was returned to her owner's doorstep in north-east Orange on Monday night.
Bloodied and wrapped in a towel, she was no longer breathing.
"My mum [Tilli's owner] couldn't look at her dog ... the injuries were so horrific," Taleah Butler said of her mother's devastation on August 22.
With her partner on night shift at the time, she asked for her dog to be placed into a chest freezer to preserve her.
Returning from work the following morning, the family says they discovered multiple puncture wounds across the French bulldog's body.
Discoveries, they said, included a ruptured piercing to Tilli's chest and underneath her armpits, with a critically severed leg - which was described as being "barely connected" to her small frame.
"After we inspected her body, it was quite obvious that she'd been ripped and dragged ... ", Ms Butler said.
"She was very clearly, and violently, mauled to death the night before."
Calling the police and then Orange City Council on the same evening, Ms Butler also says the council ranger essentially explained that his hands were tied in this scenario.
This was due to a lack of evidence, no witnesses present during the incident and because the alleged attack did not occur on the owner's own land.
"As far as council sees it, there's no evidence of her being pulled or dragged [out of her own yard] ... and nobody witnessed it - so, the law is essentially protecting [people] with dangerous dogs," she said.
"It's gut-wrenching. [Tilli] was only a baby and to have the council say that she was basically the one at fault - it's just ludicrous."
The Companion Animals Act 1998 No 87, a state legislation in New South Wales, section 16, under offences where dog attacks person or animal, states that "it is not an offence if the incident occurred as a result of the dog acting in reasonable defence of a person or property".
Tilli's family wants to see amendments made to that section.
"The way [the ranger] put it is, [Tilli] could've jumped over her own fence and tried to attack [other dogs], that have then simply retaliated in their own yard," Ms Butler said.
"She was a one-year old French bulldog that could never get over a 6ft fence."
On the night of Tilli's death, Ms Butler says her mother "thought it was bit strange" when only one of her two dogs returned from their last bathroom break of the day.
Thinking she "might've been having bowel trouble", Ms Butler says her mother gave Tilli a little longer outside.
Still missing several minutes later, the owner was about to check outside again, which is when the family says there was knocking heard at the front door.
"Tilli never came back," Ms Butler said, "at least, not in the way that we thought she would've."
For the last three months, the owners claim they have felt unable to safely occupy their own yard space, as they say "aggressively-behaved" dogs have trespassed onto their property in the past.
They say they no longer take grandchildren or their own dogs outside, with other regular tasks also ceasing - such as hanging the washing out on the clothesline.
"And now [after what's happened], I've had to tell my mum that I can't have my kids - her grandchildren - visit anymore, because nobody feels safe out there and I don't want my children potentially attacked by ... dogs.
"How is that okay?"
Feeling a sense of injustice, with pleas "falling on deaf ears", the family has now directed their attention toward another avenue.
"We're trying to spread the word and not only in Orange, but as far as we can, to have the law changed," Ms Butler said.
"It's only a matter of time before [the dog who did this] attacks or kills another dog just minding its own business.
"We know that none of this is going to bring my mum's dog back. Tilli is gone and we're absolutely heartbroken, but if it prevents my children from being attacked - or ever being able to do harm to another animal or person ever again - then, we're doing the right thing."
Contacted on Thursday afternoon for comment, Orange City Council provided a statement on the incident.
Orange City Council verified rangers responded to an incident earlier in the week, with council's communication and engagement manager, Nick Redmond confirming a dog was found dead in another resident's backyard.
While it was confirmed other dogs were also present in the other yard at the time of Tilli's death, it was reiterated that proof of the act, unfortunately for the family, did not exist.
"There is no evidence to indicate how the dog [Tilli] got into [another residential] yard, however, investigations are continuing," Mr Redmond said.
"Under state legislation, there is no offence if a dog attacks another animal in its own yard."
Tilli was delivered to Pets at Peace on Tuesday to be cremated, where the family says she'll have her favourite tennis ball next to her.
"We'll keep some of her ashes separate, as mum wants to do a memorial garden under the rose bush," Ms Butler said.
"I've had a plaque made up for her, so it will say "Tilli" on a paver to go in the garden bed, with her pawprint alongside her name."
