Central Western Daily
Court

Man on meth jailed in Orange for stomping on woman's face, kicking her back in fight over phone volume

By Court Reporter
August 25 2022 - 9:00pm
A man has been jailed after assaulting his then partner while high on ice. File picture

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for stomping on his then girlfriend's face and kicking her in the back after she watched Tik Tok videos with the sound on.

