A 21-year-old man has been jailed for stomping on his then girlfriend's face and kicking her in the back after she watched Tik Tok videos with the sound on.
According to information presented to Orange Local Court, the man was in an on-and-off relationship with the 19-year-old woman and they had both used the drug ice in the lead up to the fight.
The Central Western Daily has decided not to publish the man's details in order to protect the woman's identity.
The information supplied to the court included details of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order that was made to protect the victim in July 2020 and was still in place at the time of the offence on September 21, 2021.
The man was in custody at the time of sentencing and appeared via an audio visual link from jail.
The couple had recently reunited and had been smoking meth for several days during which time they had several arguments, some of which became physical.
However, on September 21, 2021, the fighting escalated and the woman was injured.
Magistrate David Day was told the woman was watching Tik Tok videos on her phone with the volume on which caused the man to get angry.
She turned the volume down but he continued to swear at her and they got into an argument.
As a result she jumped up and punched him in the face and they got into a scuffle exchanging punches.
While she was trying to get up from the floor the man then stomped on her face and kicked her in the back, which police said caused her "considerable pain".
"Kicking someone in the back can lead to all sorts of problems, spinal problems, soft tissue problems, to spleen and kidneys, broken ribs," Mr Day said.
"If someone is down, kicking (them) in the back could be very serious."
Two days later the man went to have a shower and the woman collected her belongings and left.
She was taken by ambulance to the Orange Hospital emergency department and was discharged later that evening.
The woman had severe back pain and tenderness from the kick and bruising and tenderness to her right eye.
The man was arrested that same day on September 23, 2021, and has been held in custody bail refused since then and Mr Day said he would have to back-date the sentence.
"If he was on parole that would be a different matter," Mr Day said.
The violence was gratuitous, only a sentence of imprisonment can be considered.- Magistrate David Day
Mr Day gave the man a two-year jail sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm but said he would take into account the onerous period of remand the man has faced since he went into custody.
Mr Day also gave the man a 12-month non-parole order and because the sentenced was back-dated, the man could be released on parole next month.
"There must have been a degree of provocation, however [he] and the lady were both under the influence of methamphetamine," Mr Day said.
"The violence was gratuitous, only a sentence of imprisonment can be considered."
Mr Day also gave the man a concurrent six-month non-publication order for contravening the AVO.
The man further contravened the AVO multiple times by phoning the woman 20 times from jail.
He was charged for those offences on January 9, this year, and Mr Day gave him concurrent two-year Community Correction Orders that will require supervision, rehabilitation and treatment.
"The fact that he made the phone calls after hearing the voice of someone from corrective services means he wasn't thinking properly, but on the otherhand doesn't [the victim] deserve some peace and quiet ?" Mr Day asked.
"[He] is very young, he must have good prospects.
"At the time of this offending he was under the age of 20.
"Eighty per cent of young offenders don't continue to reoffend after the age of 21, hopefully [he] will be one of that 80 per cent, statistically it falls in his favour."
