The name Joan Barry is synonymous with the Orange City Library.
A stalwart of the community and a woman who helped bring the library "out of the stone age", Miss Barry passed away in August at the age of 87.
Friend and colleague Victoria Prestwidge paid tribute to the woman who was held in such high regard, that "it never felt right to call her anything other than Miss Barry."
"She would probably be mortified to think that we're talking about her, because she was a very private, reserved person," Ms Prestwidge said.
"She certainly deserves recognition for her many years of dedication and service."
Miss Barry began her time with Central West Libraries following its creation in 1956. This came after she was sent to Sydney to undergo training at the State Library of NSW to learn all the tricks of the trade.
She worked as the chief assistant prior to the opening of the library in McNamara Street, became deputy librarian in 1961 and was appointed chief librarian in 1969 with the retirement of Frank Millington.
Miss Barry held the library manager position for 25 years before her retirement in 1993. She was also responsible for creating the current Orange City Library in Byng Street, which opened in 1985, as part of the cultural precinct, and was instrumental in the development of the NSW Public Library Association and the ongoing campaign for state government funding.
"Under Miss Barry's insistence, the architects gave us more work rooms and space that is just the envy of libraries today," Ms Prestwidge added.
"Although this building was completed in the mid-1980s, we still have so much space that other libraries would be so envious of.
"She took the library from the stone age to this modern building that we've got today. She transitioned the library into all the modern things that you would expect today."
A message shared by Central West Libraries said Miss Barry was "a modest lady who disliked any fuss or the limelight."
"We just wanted to say she will be remembered for her incredible foresight in helping to create the modern library that exists today, for recruiting many long term library staff and the dedication to her work.
"Joan always maintained that libraries were about people rather than books - a sentiment shared today."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
