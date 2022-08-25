The latest Mexican takeaway to hit Orange is expected to open by the end of 2022.
Advertisement
The million dollar Guzman y Gomez development secured planning approval by Orange City Council earlier in the year. Situated at 2-6 Bathurst Road, construction has ramped up in recent weeks, with work to complete the framing now underway.
Luke Davies is the franchisee of the Orange takeaway and said at this stage, an opening date was set for "late spring/2022."
"I have always had strong family connections in regional NSW and will be moving to Orange in September," he said.
"Having a background in hospitality working with some of Australia's biggest hospitality businesses (Solotel and Merivale) I was drawn to Guzman y Gomez for the amazing career opportunities and getting to work with great people and real food.
"I have spent the last year as a corporate state manager across our GYG NSW restaurants and am excited to bring Guzman y Gomez to Orange later this year."
Mr Davies added that the store would employ 80 crew, including cooks, sales and management once it was open and operational.
"At GYG, we really believe in family and culture and giving people the experience to work with real food," he said.
"The new Guzman y Gomez drive-thru will be serving up brekkie, lunch and dinner daily. GYG's entire menu is 100 per cent clean, is freshly prepared for every lifestyle, with no added preservatives, no artificial flavours, no added colour and no unacceptable additives in any of our food."
The news comes less than a year after another Mexican takeaway - Taco Bell - 500 metres down the road.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.