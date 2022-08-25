Central Western Daily

Guzman y Gomez franchisee of Orange restaurant gives rough opening date

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
August 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIG IN: Luke Davies is the franchisee of the soon-to-be-built Guzman y Gomez in Orange. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

The latest Mexican takeaway to hit Orange is expected to open by the end of 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.