Central Western Daily

Former Western Zone representative Craig Wallace nominates for Big Bash League draft

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated August 25 2022 - 2:21am, first published August 24 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AIM TO BASH: Craig Wallace batting for Cavaliers in 2011. Photo: STEVE GOSCH

When Craig Wallace arrived at Orange in 2011, such was his talent he was thrown into the Western Zone squad after his first match in Orange, scoring 28 as a fill-in for Macquarie Valley in a trial match against a combined Mitchell-Lachlan team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.