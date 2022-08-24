When Craig Wallace arrived at Orange in 2011, such was his talent he was thrown into the Western Zone squad after his first match in Orange, scoring 28 as a fill-in for Macquarie Valley in a trial match against a combined Mitchell-Lachlan team.
So hopefully there's not another meltdown if Wallace is selected by one of Australia's Big Bash League sides during the upcoming draft.
The wicket-keeper batsman was announced as one of 332 overseas stars up for grabs in Sunday's BBL12 draft.
Wallace played in the Orange District Cricket Association during the 2011/12 season, playing three games and averaging 29.67 with the bat in first grade. His highest score was 49 against Centrals.
He represented Western Zone on two occasions, scoring 95 runs at 47.50, including a 62 against North Coastal.
Prior to arriving in Orange, Wallace had represented Scotland at Twenty20 and One Day International level before the keeper-batsman took a year off his university studies where he completed the short stint with Cavaliers.
The appearance came about through a friendship with Trent Colley.
Wallace is a regular in the ODI and T20 jersey for Scotland.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
