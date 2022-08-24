Central Western Daily

Teenager charged following attempted armed robbery of Summer Street shop

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 24 2022 - 11:30pm, first published 11:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARGED: Police cordoned off part of Summer Street folliowng the attempted armed robbery. Photo: TROY PEARSON/TNV

A teenager will face court next month following an attempted armed robbery in Orange over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.