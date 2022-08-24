Teenager charged following attempted armed robbery of Summer Street shop

A teenager will face court next month following an attempted armed robbery in Orange over the weekend.
At about 3pm on Saturday, August 20, police were called to Summer Street after two males entered a shop where one of the males allegedly threatened the attendant with a knife.
Advertisement
The pair fled prior to police arrival and no property was taken.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Whilst conducting inquiries, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy at the location for allegedly stealing from the same store.
During the arrest, the boy allegedly resisted and a male sergeant dislocated his left ankle. He was taken to Orange Hospital and was expected to undergo surgery.
The boy was taken to Orange Police Station and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Following further inquiries, another 13-year-old boy arrived at Orange Police Station about 9.30am on Wednesday, August 24, where he was arrested and charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
The boy was given strict conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, September 22.
Since the incident, Orange police have said that they would be ramping up foot patrols within the CBD.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.