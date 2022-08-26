Letters | Lords Place ... let's just leave it alone

Council has made a mess with the traffic flow and parking in Lords Place between Summer and Byng streets and with roundabout on the corner of Lords Place and Byng Street.
Before Orange City Council goes ahead and gives more details of the beautification of Lords Place they should clarify where the work is to be carried out.
Now south Lords Place is the industrial area south of Gardiner Road, from your articles in the CWD they are calling the most central part of Lords Place south, even if they are talking about the Central Business Area it is the central point as there are businesses south of Kite Street to Moulder, North from Summer to March Street.
So, to clarify the location why not call it central Lords Place ... even better, forget the beautification and organize extra parking for the CBD.
When I read the front page of today's CWD (17/08/22) it made me sick.
If that happened to my child I would be getting the police involved.
The school's attempts to hose down this incident were absolutely pathetic.
They failed to notify the police and ambulance, so they have clearly failed in their duty of care haven't they.
And as for the group of people who were just standing about and just watching, weren't you supporting this sickening act? What is wrong with you people?
Just when I thought it safe to open newspapers without reading about former president Donald Trump, there it was.
He was being investigated for fraud and other serious crimes.
Most of us can clearly recall the violent events of January 6, and the lies that he told after last year's U.S. presidential elections.
Like many readers, I find it difficult, puzzling and rather frightening when I try to understand how such a person can still have so many followers.
A one sentence letter by Chris Roylance from Paddington, perhaps best sums him up: "If he goes to prison, will it be Donald Trump's first complete sentence?" (Sydney Morning Herald; August 12.)
Stroke Foundation's annual National Stroke Week has once again been embraced by communities across the country, meaning so many more Australians will now know what stroke often looks like, and what to do when it happens.
Stroke Week, which ran from August 8 to 14 this year, always has a pertinent theme. This year we drew a link between being able to celebrate "Precious Moments" after a stroke and learning the universal stroke message F.A.S.T.
Acting F.A.S.T means you have more chance of survival and a good recovery - it means you'll be here to enjoy those precious moments with family and friends.
That clever acronym is the easiest way to remember what stroke most often looks like, a drooping Face, inability to lift your Arms, and slurred Speech. The T is time - time to get cracking and make that triple zero call for an ambulance.
Stroke is always a medical emergency, there is never time to waste. Every minute during a stroke results in 1.9 million brain cells dying, and we just cannot turn that time back. Treatment can, however, mean a full recovery, or at least, a significant reduction in the degree of disability.
This Stroke Week we saw numerous Australian landmarks light up in our blue and green colours to support our messages. From Ballarat to Albury, Coffs Harbour to Perth, Melbourne to Brisbane, we were so thrilled to see our colours shining from towers, civic buildings, bridges and even the Big Banana.
We hope that got people asking why, and then taking the important next step to learn that stroke can impact anyone at any time, hence knowing the F.A.S.T message is critical.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped us share our information this Stroke Week. From our amazing team of volunteers, our fierce community advocates, the stroke clinicians who work tirelessly in their research, treatment, and care, the media who tell our survivor's stories so respectfully, and the community leaders who support us with funding to ensure we can continue to do our important work.
Your generosity, time and dedication has a genuine impact and is very much appreciated. Thank you.
