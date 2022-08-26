Central Western Daily
Our People

Duntryleague companions: A story of club support, green fingers and female comradery

EG
By Emily Gobourg
August 26 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GREEN THUMB GANG: Duntryleague's volunteer gardening gals, Barbara Chapman, Val Durack, Gay Stone, Carol Reynolds and Bronwyn Ryan with Ros Davis (front). Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

What started out as simply offering a helping hand, turned into much more as the years gradually unfolded.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.