What started out as simply offering a helping hand, turned into much more as the years gradually unfolded.
Completely by choice, a group of green-thumbed gals ended up finding solace and comradery in one another - through voluntarily maintaining the bulk of Duntryleague's gardening duties.
"Well, there's a band of us and we meet generally once a month in the winter time and every Wednesday during summer," one of the golf club's volunteer gardeners, Bronwyn Ryan said.
"It's good, it's worked out really well and the girls, I suppose we all just muddle along together."
Installing new box hedges, renovating garden beds and monitoring plant health, the crew of around eight women feel motivated in many ways to continue their payless work.
That's because it's not about the money, a space in the spotlight or a big pat on the back.
It's because their emotional connection to the Orange grounds, is very collectively strong.
"I think we do it because we all just love Duntryleague and we want to make it the best it can be, without the club having to spend too much money, because we're there to support it," Mrs Ryan said.
"We're all members of Duntryleague and we all play golf there ... I've been playing there for a long time and we've always tried to look after the gardens, however best we can."
The women have also received local support from the community, with Mrs Ryan saying that Orange's Bell River Nursery had recently been "very kind" by donating the ladies a gift voucher to support their works.
Including bringing in their own roses and plants from home, the green thumb band receives a lot of joy in caring for their growth, as they watch them thrive on the grounds.
"Some of the girls have donated roses from their own beds or donated the money and I've gone and bought them," Mrs Ryan said.
"A lot of the plants have also come from my garden, because I've got a bit of excess these days, and we've also planted some tree ferns at the front of the old mansion which were donated to us."
With the heritage-listed mansion's 150th birthday to fall in 2026, the ladies are also attempting to revamp a bit of history with the ferns.
The idea, Mrs Ryan said, came about after a milestone booklet was released, which celebrated the building's past and how it used to appear.
"We put in some box hedges at the front of the mansion and the donated tree ferns," she said.
"Years ago, in one of the old Duntryleague magazines, they put out a booklet and it had a picture of the front verandah. We saw it had these beautiful tree ferns growing along it.
"So, when we got a hold of the ferns, we popped them in - we'll se how they go and if they don't end up looking okay, we can always just pull them out."
With the warmer months just around the corner, the group's next projects will target deadheading, fertilising, mulching and general garden-related tidying.
They'll also look forward to some extra social time together.
"We do look after things more often when it warms up and we always have a coffee after," Mrs Ryan said.
"Sometimes, we'll go on gardening trips to the Blue mountains as a group and often, we'll go to dinner halfway through the year and have a Christmas dinner together, too.
"It's something that we can do, the girls all love Duntryleague and we all enjoy the company.
"We don't take check of who comes and who doesn't come, it's whoever can make it ... and I think we do it because [helping out] is just a part of who we are."
