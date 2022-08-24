Women's football is forever growing, and Orange & District Football Association (ODFA) are ready to double down.
With four representative sides from under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s, there's never been a bigger opportunity for Orange's female footballers to join the association's pathways.
And ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, ODFA are getting proactive, founding a girls academy to give players even more opportunities.
"It'll be a 10-week academy where girls will play games, learn skills and get to know each other," coach Tabitha Jones said.
The idea comes after 2022 was the first year ODFA had all four age groups represented in the Western Youth League.
Despite that season coming to the end, football doesn't stop for the district's eager participants.
Representative trials for the 2023 season will begin on September 4 for 14s and 16s while 10s and 12s is on September 12. They'll all be held at Jack Brabham with anyone from Orange, Cudal, Millthorpe, Blayney, Molong and other surrounding areas welcome to come along. The invitation is extended to girls from eight years old and up.
Jones believes it's important to maintain the momentum for players finishing up their football season.
"Monday afternoon we have a girls and womens soccer competition throughout summer and the idea is to get women playing soccer all year round and maintain the interest," she said.
Fellow coach Naomi Kemp added it's important to ensure a pathway exists for all the talented young female footballers coming through the system.
"As a whole we're working on keeping the pathways so that teenage girls keep playing," she said.
"At that age they start playing in under 14s with all these boys and say 'I don't think I'll keep playing', so it's important to keep that pathway but then also so we can have a women's competition that rivals Bathurst. They have a great competition and we have a competition that's been going for a few years but it's in its early stages.
With the 2023 Women's World Cup to be held by Australia and New Zealand, female participation is forecasted to grow massively over the coming years and Jones believes its a terrific motivator for young players.
"The Matildas are always good to watch, hopefully that is inspiring for girls that there is opportunities to play soccer at an international level," she said.
"By creating representative opportunities we're trying to create pathways - it's always tough when you come from rural areas to play high level sport but part of having representative sides is to give them opportunities to keep playing soccer."
Kemp added the academy and representative concept will provide a flow on effect for girls to play in high level teams.
"The more carnivals we take our kids to, the more access we'll have to those trials to play for different squads too," she said.
"I think there's some outstanding players and girls that love their soccer, it's nice to think they can play at a higher level.
"We're allowed to have more than one team, if we get more kids we can have more than one team, we'll take on as many teams we can feasibly look after."
Along with playing, Jones and Kemp are promoting the benefits of female coaches.
With three coaches in their women's representative system already - along with two in the boys team - there's been a definite growth in that area and they want to see it continue.
"We're trying to build our presence with female coaches and getting women and girls interested. If junior girls learn how to coach then that can build sustainability," they both said.
In a nod to the presence of women's football in the Central West, Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers will play off in a pre-season match for the upcoming 2022/2023 Liberty A-Leagues season.
To trial for Orange and District Football Association's women's representative sides click here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
