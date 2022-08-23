Josh Dugan could miss the Orange Warriors' crucial semi-final matchup this weekend after charges were laid following their victory over Trundle.
The Warriors came away with an upset win on Saturday as they ended the Boomers' run of five straight grand final appearances.
But the Orange outfit could be without their star centre and former Australian representative following an incident in the game.
Footage taken at the ground shows Dugan, his teammates and numerous Trundle players involved in a scuffle towards the end of the match. Dugan was sent off as a result of the incident.
Now charges have been laid, and it doesn't appear to be good news for Dugan or the Warriors who are due to travel to Oberon this weekend to take on the Tigers in a grand final qualifier.
A spokesman from NSW Rugby League told the Central Western Daily that Dugan was facing a five-match suspension for grade two striking in the Woodbridge Cup if he accepted an early plea.
"If he contests the charge or the grading before the judiciary and is unsuccessful he faces a six-match suspension," the spokesman added.
"Dugan incurred loading from an NRL charge for a grade two careless high tackle for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in May last year."
Dugan and the club have until midday on Wednesday to enter a plea.
Dugan last played in the NRL in 2021 with the Sharks. It was in March of 2022 that he announced he would be playing for the Orange Warriors.
The Warriors' first grade game is set to take place at 2pm on Sunday, with the club's league tag side to also play in Oberon, with kick off at 12.40pm.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
