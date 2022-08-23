Central Western Daily
Josh Dugan facing suspension following Orange Warriors and Trundle match

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
CHARGES LAID: Footage captured part of the incident between the Orange Warriors and Trundle Boomers.

Josh Dugan could miss the Orange Warriors' crucial semi-final matchup this weekend after charges were laid following their victory over Trundle.

