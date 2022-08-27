A childhood spent helping her mother make jam and preserves has lead to a successful business pursuit for Greentrees Gourmet Preserves owner Jasmin Bond.
In October Ms Bond will share her skills and insights of jam making in interactive classes as part of the Orange Wine Festival.
The Molong-based business owner she started making jam as a money making venture when she owned a guest house in 1994 and served her homemade products to her guests.
She said she had to attend TAFE to do courses on safe food management and received a Food Safety Supervisor's Certificate.
Ms Bond said that side of her business began to take off after she served blackberry jam to members of the Orange Visitor's Information Centre and they loved it so much they started selling it at the centre.
"I would make it for myself and then people started to buy it," she said.
"I only started with two or three different types.
"I grew up on a farm and my parents were farmers and my mother taught me to make jam and preserve fruit.
"I've always had an interest in it."
She said they lived in far west NSW and mostly made apricot jam and citrus-based marmalade and preserved a variety of fruits they grew on fruit trees and raspberry jam was the only one her mother purchased because raspberries would not grow in that climate.
"It's still my favourite," Ms Bond said.
However, now Ms Bond makes her own raspberry jam but now she makes her own sourcing raspberries, and a variety of other berries for her jam range locally from Highland Heritage Estate.
However, her range has since grown substantially and she now makes about 30 jams, eight jellies, eight marmalade as well as a variety of pickles, chutneys and relishes.
In addition to the traditional jams she said people sometimes tell her about about other flavours they have tasted and enjoyed so she will try them out and sell them at a variety retail outlets and markets, including the Orange Farmers Market.
Greentrees Gourmet Preserves is also sold at four retail outlets in Orange including both IGA stores, the Visitor Information Centre and the Agrestic Grocer.
Outside of Orange it is sold at Dubbo, Wellington and Millthorpe among other locations as well as at the Molong Market on October 3.
Ms Bond said the berry jams are the most popular among the items she sells, but apricot, fig, and fig and ginger also sell well.
When it comes to marmalade sweet Orange is the most popular but apple jelly and quince jelly also do well.
On the savoury side, mustard pickles and tomato relish are in the lead.
However, she said changes in society have led to a noticeable change in tastes with a greater demand for chilli and spice.
"We have a lot more people in the country that have come from overseas," she said.
"I sell a lot more sauces with chilli or cayenne or curry than my mother would have ever considered making."
She said winter is a quieter period for her but it gets busy at harvest time and because she cannot preserve or make a year's worth of jam at once she also multiple freezers and she also has frozen fruit in cold store so she has access to fresh fruit year round.
Ms Bond said the class will be for six people due to the number of stove tops at her Molong premises.
At the classes on October 6 and 13, people will be able to learn to make their favourite marmalade, condiment or jam on gas or electric stoves, depending on what they have at home.
Participants will be able to take a bottle home with them and they should let Ms Bond know what their preference will be.
Morning tea will be provided on arrival, along with lunch so people should let her know if they have any dietary requirements.
Booking details and more information can be obtained from the Orange Wine Festival website and event listing.
