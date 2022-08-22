A convicted drug dealer is alleged to have jumped several fences and led police on a pursuit through a school zone during pick-up time on Friday.
Scott Allan Thompson, 41, had been living in Orange and was on parole when it is alleged he led police on the pursuit through several Orange streets.
On Monday, Thompson appeared in Orange Local Court via and audio visual link from jail to apply for bail.
He was charged with police pursuit, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, resisting or hindering police, possession or use of a prohibited weapon without a permit, driving while disqualified, having custody of an offensive implement in a public place, and having custody of a knife in a public place.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Thompson had several mental health issues that he is medicated for as well as physical health issues arising from a previous injury and is seeing a specialist for his hip and may require a hip replacement.
"He tells me he wants to go to rehabilitation," Ms Duncan said and offered a bail address in Wellington as a way of getting him out of Orange.
"He wants to make a fresh start," she said.
Ms Duncan said Thompson was willing to report to police regularly, not occupy the driver's seat of a vehicle, not consume drugs or alcohol and abide by a curfew.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said it was an "extremely strong" case and jail would be inevitable with a lengthy sentence.
Sergeant Riley also questioned the need for a hip replacement and the severity of his condition if he jumped over a fence.
"This is the second time it appears he's been driving in a pursuit," he said.
"Mr Thompson is lucky he didn't run over someone, it's only a matter of time before one of these idiots running from the police will run over a child, your Honour."
Magistrate David Day refused Thompson bail saying he was on parole for supplying a prohibited drug and was sentenced to one-year and nine months' jail in the District Court in February this year.
He said Thompson's driver's licence is also disqualified until October 2024 and this offence occurred in "broad daylight".
"As to his physical disability, it's not supported by the bail facts, hurdling several fences," Mr Day said.
"He was speeding in a school zone at a time [when] there would be parents and children about. This offence is serious and it's also prevalent.
"He was driving while disqualified while on parole and when he's apprehended it was discovered he was supplying drugs."
Mr Day said if Thompson enters a not guilty plea he will be in custody until February when a hearing date becomes available.
Thompson will reappear in court later this week for a plea to be entered for the above charges.
