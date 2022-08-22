After a shop worker was allegedly threatened with a knife over the weekend, Orange Police have said they will up their presence in the centre of town.
The incident took place at about 3pm on Saturday, August 20 at a store in Summer Street, in which two males fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.
Advertisement
Whilst conducting inquiries into the incident, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly stealing from the same store.
During the arrest the boy allegedly resisted officers resulting in a 39-year-old male police sergeant dislocating his left ankle. He was taken to Orange Hospital and was expected to undergo surgery.
The boy was taken to Orange Police Station where he was to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Chief Inspector David Harvey said they would be ramping up police patrols as they wanted to make sure "youths are behaving themselves".
"We're mindful and we're tasking police to be vigilant and make foot patrols of the CBD in Orange," he said.
"It's normal practice to complete foot patrols of the CBD area. We're probably tasking more frequently.
"It's our normal course of business to do foot patrols where there's a need to do them. We're tasking all sections."
Inquiries into the original incident are continuing and anyone with information, or mobile phone/dashcam footage, are urged to contact Orange Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A spokesman for the Central West Police District said they would "continue their high visibility patrols throughout Orange".
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.