Central Western Daily
Court

Joshua Hancock convicted after drunken night with mate in Canowindra

By Court Reporter
August 23 2022 - 2:00am
Man took a hammer to mate's car after heated, late-night argument while drunk

An Orange man has plead guilty to unlawfully entering inclosed lands and intentionally and recklessly damaging property after taking a hammer to his mate's car late at night, when he faced Cowra Local Court last week.

