Margaret Stevenson Park neglected in East Orange, residents blame council inaction

William Davis
By William Davis
August 23 2022 - 12:59am
Tony and Lynette Briggs at Margaret Stevenson Park on Spring Street, East Orange. PHOTO: Carla Freedman.

A playground in East Orange has fallen into dangerous disrepair, and nearby residents say suburb-discrimination is causing the problem to be "ignored."

