A playground in East Orange has fallen into dangerous disrepair, and nearby residents say suburb-discrimination is causing the problem to be "ignored."
Margaret Stevenson Park's new climbing frame is flooded, gym equipment is badly damaged, the basketball court has been vandalised, and bathrooms are almost-permanently closed.
Hooning drivers and motorcycle riders have also ripped chunks out of the sports field, while a public barbecue has been defaced and does not work.
Primary school students Aalya, 8, Lakiera 6, Tarshaya, 10, and Buddy, 6, said other suburbs have nicer facilities: "We try to bring people and our friends here but we need it to be better," the group said.
"We really don't like it, and it was really sad when the old [playground] got taken away - it was everything to us ... we have great memories."
Tony and Lynette Briggs have lived opposite the Spring Street park for a decade. They are furious about its deteriorating state, and believe council is not working hard enough to fix it.
"We feel physically [unsafe in our own street] ... us residents are just getting sick of it," Mr Briggs said. "We're being ignored, the whole area has been rejected."
"If this was North Orange they'd do something - they look after that area more than they do this area."
Mr Briggs said he first got in touch with Orange City Council about three years ago requesting fences and security cameras at the park, but nothing has been done.
"Most of the time you go to council, they just say 'there's nothing we can do'," he said. "Instead of doing them silly concrete balls ... they could have fixed all this up."
Mrs Briggs said she has noticed a significant drop in the number of people using the park: "When they first built [the equipment] it always had kids ... it's such a shame to see it get like this."
The Central Western Daily reached out to Orange City Council for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publishing.
Margaret Stevenson Park is named after Orange's longest serving councillor, who was also the longest serving female councillor in Australia's history.
The public gym equipment was installed in 2016, and the old playground was torn down and replaced in 2020.
