A tug-of-war has broken out surrounding the hosting rights to Group 10's reserve grade and league tag grand finals.
On Saturday, a post was put on the Group 10's Facebook page stating that both the reserve grade grand final - between Bathurst Panthers and Lithgow Workies - and the league tag decider - featuring Orange CYMS and St Pat's - would be played at Bathurst's Carrington Park.
Not so fast though.
On Sunday night during a regular meeting of the Peter McDonald Premiership board, a vote was undertaken as to whether those two games would take place in Bathurst, or in Forbes to take place prior to the Magpies' first grade match against Orange CYMS in their grand final qualifier.
The board - consisting of two Group 10 representatives and two Group 11 representatives - were split. This meant that the independent chairman cast the deciding vote, which came down in favour of Group 11 and Forbes.
Paul Loxley was one of those Group 11 representatives and said it was "only fair" that Forbes hosted the Group 10 games.
"We took seven Group 11 sides to Orange on Sunday, so that Orange CYMS could have their semi-final in Orange," he said.
"As it turned out, it was Forbes' turn, given that they finished second in Group 11, that they were entitled to a semi-final and they have the right to have four games playing so they can get a crowd. That was what was decided.
"It would be unfair for Forbes not to get exactly what Mudgee got, what Orange CYMS got. Poor old Forbes shouldn't miss out on it."
But Group 10 president Linore Zamparini has other ideas.
A Group 10 board meeting has been called for 6.30pm tonight (Monday, August 22) where they will hold their own vote on where to play the games.
"My strong recommendation will be to play the grand finals at Carrington Park on Saturday," he said.
"The league tag and reserve grade haven't played out of Group 10 all year and I can't see why we'd do it for a grand final at all. It's common sense. To take games like that out of your own Group would be crazy.
"As far as I'm concerned, they will be in Bathurst on Saturday."
NSWRL regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, said there was "robust debate" between Group delegates during Sunday's meeting.
"The debate was had in good faith and the suggestion to play the matches in Group 11 was made in the spirit of goodwill between the two Groups after seven Group 11 teams travelled to Orange to play last weekend," he said.
"It's important to note, that there has been no shortage of goodwill between both Groups this season and we've had a great season both on and off the field.
"Last night was no different. After some discussion a vote from the respective Group delegates was unable to resolve the issue so it will go back to the Group 10 board tonight (Monday), were they are expected to ratify the original decision to play the Group 10 Grand Finals at Carrington Park on Saturday."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
