Accounting firm and business advisors across both Orange and Molong, Yates Baker McLean has won "the gold" at the 2022 Orange Business Awards - leading the way for Excellence in Professional Services and Excellence in Large Business.
During the swells of rough pandemic seas, submissions this year were largely focused on overcoming challenge and change - which was a tough time for YBM, as many accounting firms were providing a backbone of support, all behind the scenes.
One of six partners, Cally Woodhouse, said the recent recognition has truly cemented the firm's place in the wider community.
"As accountants, with all of the COVID stimulus packages, we were just thrown challenges left, right and centre - trying to help small business owners receive funding to get their businesses through such a challenging time," Mrs Woodhouse said.
"It was huge for our industry and our business, in particular, to have to adapt from one announcement to the next, overnight - and then working out what that meant for our clients and quickly rolling something out as soon as possible, so that they could access the funding."
Forced to "think on their feet" for several COVID-riddled years, Mrs Woodhouse said it was also a time where clients were feeling the pressure, more than ever, to keep their businesses afloat.
Sadly, some did not weather the storm, which further pushed YBM employees into dual-headed roles - well and truly outside of the familiar zone of numbers and figures.
"We were constantly thinking on our feet and responding to what was coming out from the government and in the media, so as far as what our business faced over the last few years, it was an extremely challenging time for us, as well - in the sense that we felt like we were holding everybody's hand and trying to get them through some really difficult times," she said.
"Sometimes, to a point we were acting as counsellors for our businesses - there were a lot of them that got closed down during the shutdowns and they were trying to reinvent themselves, as well - so, we became everything to a lot of businesses - their accountant, their friend, their main support."
With the industry under the pump, in terms of carrying those around them, Mrs Woodhouse said YBM's half-dozen partners and 35 employees, safely made it through to the other side.
Which is why securing the award over the weekend, means just that much more.
"For those in the accounting industry, I think everybody in it would agree that you can get quite burned out - you're taking on everybody's financial problems and trying to help them through as best as you can," she said.
"So, it's really a testament to our team - everyone's still working away, nobody crashed and burned in the process and we're all still happy."
Sponsored by Inland Digital, YBM were up against two other competitors in the category, with Millthorpe Little Learning Centre and Colton Computer Technologies also vying for the prize.
An unexpected announcement for the number whizzes, the top honours were claimed by YBM with a high-level of gratitude and true appreciation.
"We didn't think a group of accountants would get the gold, but we did - and we were absolutely stoked, because we didn't think we were going to win.
"And it's fantastic for our business - to know that we have received this recognition for our part - because it shows the Orange and wider business community that we've been able to help so many other businesses get through the challenges over the last few years.
"It shows that we've had a real impact - and that just means so much to us."
Over the coming weeks, the Central Western Daily will release a series of stories to further celebrate triumph across more of this year's title-holding businesses.
