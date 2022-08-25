Central Western Daily
Business

YBM take home gold at 2022 Orange Business Awards after 'extremely challenging' role through pandemic

EG
By Emily Gobourg
August 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YBM CREW: 2022 Orange Business Awards winners for Excellence in Professional Services, Belinda Thurtell, Karen Begnall, Elise Heath, Caitlin Hughes, partners Cally Woodhouse and Phil Hodges with Joanne Stevenson. Photo: EMILY GOBOURG.

Accounting firm and business advisors across both Orange and Molong, Yates Baker McLean has won "the gold" at the 2022 Orange Business Awards - leading the way for Excellence in Professional Services and Excellence in Large Business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.