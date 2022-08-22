An Orange woman has faced court after testing positive for both meth and marijuana behind the wheel.
When informed of the double-trouble result, sentencing Magistrate David Day said: "Ah, a mixture ... Yin and Yang."
Advertisement
Jessica Maree Snowdon - of Amaroo Crescent - was driving her Suzuki Swift on Spring street in December, 2021 when she was pulled over.
The 32-year-old blew zero when breath-tested, but an oral swab suggested the presence of methamphetamine.
A second independent external test confirmed the result, and identified delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - the active ingredient in cannabis.
Snowdon pled guilty to driving after consuming illicit drugs, but did not attend her sentence hearing at Orange Local Court on August 11.
Magistrate Day said the infringement was aggravated by Snowden's current Conditional Release Order for intimidation and property damage.
Jessica Maree Snowden was convicted, fined $330, and disqualified from driving for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.