With snow predicted to hit Orange this week, the city's SES Unit Commander has asked people to take better precautions when travelling.
Rob Stevens said that 15 years ago, snowfall would often mean they'd receive hundreds of call-outs in the span of a weekend. While people have gotten better at adhering to rules and advice, he still notices a common theme nowadays.
"We're shocked by the amount of people we will go and rescue, that are in a quite capable four-wheel drive, that actually have no idea how to engage four-wheel drive," he said.
"The driver will stand there until they're black and blue in the face and swear to you that it's in four-wheel drive. We'll pull them out, look at the dash and it will still say they're in two-wheel drive."
But it's not just a lack of knowledge that Mr Stevens says gets people into trouble. It's also from outright unlawfulness.
"I think it's safe to say that if there are 'road closed' signs out, don't go around them," he added.
"They're put there for a reason and you'd be surprised at how many people ignore these signs, go around them, get half-way up a road and either get stuck, slide off the road or crash into a tree.
"If you're looking at it logically, a road is closed and therefore the speed limit is zero. So if you're travelling at 20km/h on that road, you're going 20km/h over the speed limit. You're doing something illegal, so now your insurance is now questionable. You really are putting yourself at great financial risk too."
Orange's CBD sits at an elevation of around 860m, while Mount Canobolas and its surrounds are much higher - with the peak sitting at almost 1400m.
With snow predicted to fall above 800 metres on Tuesday evening, accompanied by a 90 per cent chance of rain, it means that the city cold be in for its best snowfall in quite some time.
So how does the city's SES prepare for an event like this where call-outs are almost a certainty?
Well, it's all a bit wait and see.
"We're very much playing a reactive game when it comes to snow operations," Mr Stevens said.
"Our primary area of concern generally revolves around Mount Canobolas out around Cargo Road and the Mitchell Highway where it's a little bit higher and snow builds up faster.
"If people do become stuck, they should definitely call emergency services because it is an urgent matter."
You can contact the SES on 132 500.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
