Central Western Daily

Snow predicted for Orange as SES unit commander Rob Stevens issues advice

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 22 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARNING: Orange SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens has issued advice with snow forecast for the city.

With snow predicted to hit Orange this week, the city's SES Unit Commander has asked people to take better precautions when travelling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.